9/11/20 WCIA 3 News at 6

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Skater's Paradise is reopening for the first time since the pandemic started. Despite the state mask mandate, the owner says he won't be requiring people to wear them.

The business has been closed for about six months. Friday night was its grand reopening and the Vermilion County Health Department says they are investigating how it was handled. This comes on the same day the department announced Vermilion County is at a warning level for COVID-19.