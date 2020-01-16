8 area school districts get library grant money

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Eight area school districts are getting more than $18,000 total in grants from the Illinois Secretary of State’s School Library Grant program. State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) made the announcement Tuesday.

“Fostering early reading and literacy skills in our youth is necessary for a child’s future success,” says Bennett. “I’m thrilled to announce these grants, as they are critical for central Illinois school libraries to continue to support learning and the development of literacy, creativity and critical thinking.”

Schools receiving school library grants:

Champaign CUSD #4

$7,253.25

Danville Community Consolidated School District #118

$3,840

Urbana School District #116

$3,138.75

Rantoul City Schools district #137

$1,194

Westville Community Unit School District #2

$954

Salt Fork School District #512

$750

Oakwood Community Unit School District #76

$750

Rantoul Township High School District 193

$750

The grants, issued by the Illinois State Library are designed to help public schools offer more library books and materials to students.