8.5 years for aggravated robbery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man was sentenced to 8.5 years in IDOC for aggravated robbery.

In July 2019, Tyler Jones and a few others, went to a man’s home and demanded money. The victim offered cigarettes, but Jones and the others decided it wasn’t enough.

Jones began punching the 69-year old victim in the face. Jones and a co-conspirator took the victim’s cellphone, wallet and money.

Jones was identified by witnesses and the co-defendant cooperated in Jones’ prosecution. Jones apologized to the victim in court.

He had faced up to 15-years in prison since the felony crime was committed against a person over the age of 60.

The co-defendant, Hope Wise, was previously sentenced to 6-years in prison for her involvement.