8/28/20 WCIA 3 News at 10

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Autopsies were done for two inmates at the Iroquois County Jail but the causes of death for both remains unknown.

Andre Maiden, 24, and Jason Fancher, 47, were found unresponsive at the jail this week. Fancher was found Tuesday and died at a Champaign County hospital on Thursday. Maiden was found Wednesday and died later that same day.