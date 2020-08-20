8/19/20 WCIA 3 News at 6

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) -- American Airlines has temporarily suspended all flights from Willard Airport to Dallas Fort Worth and Chicago O'Hare. It's because there has been a low demand for travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers were were caught off guard when they realized their flights had been cancelled. Susan Frobish had booked a flight from Willard Airport to Colorado Springs. Her travel plans took a detour. She usually flies out of Willard because of the connecting flights. She said, "I love supporting our local airport. I find it's so much more convenient to fly out of Champaign and connect in Chicago."