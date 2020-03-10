7-years for aggravated robbery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A second man was sentenced for a 2019 felony aggravated robbery. Jermaine Butler, of Danville, was sentenced to 7-years.

Last year, his accomplice, Elijah Green, was sentenced to 12-years in IDOC. Authorities say the pair used a face Facebook account to swindle people.

Elijah Green

Illinois Department of Corrections

The ruse became violent when a 72-year old Kentucky man drove to Danville to purchase a saxophone for $4,500. Butler and Green entered the victim’s car, threatened to kill him, then took his money and other property by force. The victim was not physically harmed.

Authorities discovered a mobile phone at the scene which they traced to Butler. In court, Butler apologized and stated he was ready to accept responsibility for his actions. Butler must serve at least half his sentence and will then be on mandatory supervised parole for two years.