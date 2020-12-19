7-year-old saves big cousin from drowning

CATLIN, Ill. (WCIA)–What started as a three day Christmas trip turned scary when someone almost drowned.

Brooke Parks was just playing water tag with her seven-year old cousin Eliza Schultz.

She said she knew something wasn’t quite right when she felt her legs start to go numb.



“Normally I do really well, I’m not sure what happened, but I went under and I couldn’t get back up.”

She said soon after, everything started to go black as she went completely limp, and hardly had enough strength to keep herself afloat.

“I was absolutely terrified,” Parks said. “I thought, ‘this is it’, because I had no strength left, I mean just none.”

Parks said there were lifeguards in the area, but none of them were paying close attention.

Enter the unlikeliest of heroes, her little cousin Eliza.

“We weren’t close to the stairs near the water, so I just decided to save her,” Eliza said.

Without a second thought, Eliza threw a floaty tube to her big cousin.

“She looked at me and said, you can’t feel your legs can you, and then she grabbed me.”

Then, all by herself, Eliza pulled Parks up to the edge to safety. Once they were out of the water, parks says she told Eliza to get grandma and take care of the rest.



“I don’t know how she did it, I don’t know how she thought to do it, but she did.”