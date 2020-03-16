7 Dems seek State Supreme Court seat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Seven Democrats are vying for a seat on the Illinois Supreme Court once held by the high court’s first black justice. Democrat Charles Freeman held the post from 1990 to 2018, when he retired. Freeman died March 2 at 86.

P. Scott Neville, formerly an Illinois First District Appellate Court justice, was appointed to complete Freeman’s term. Neville and six other candidates are seeking a 10-year term on the court. There are no Republicans running, so Tuesday’s winner will likely take the seat.

In the only other Supreme Court race, two Republicans and a Democrat hope to replace retiring Republican Justice Lloyd Karmeier.