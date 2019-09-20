61 new citizens taking Oath of Allegiance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Oath of Allegiance is being taken during a special naturalization ceremony at the Old State Capitol Friday afternoon.

It’s one of more than 316 ceremonies more than 34,300 new citizens at Constitution Day and Citizenship Day ceremonies around the country between September 13 – 23.

The 61 citizenship candidates taking the Oath are from 26 countries:

Bolivia India Nigeria Canada Indonesia Pakistan Chile Jordan Peru China Kenya Philippines Colombia Macedonia Poland Congo Mexico Togo Cuba Morocco United Kingdom Dominican Republic Nepal Vietnam Hungary New Zealand

Constitution Day and Citizenship Day are observed September 17 as part of Constitution Week, September 17 – 23 this year. The commemoration honors both the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787 and an observance which began in 1940 as “I Am an American Day.”

Citizenship Day began in 1952 based on a law signed by President Harry Truman. In 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week.

