6 U of I professors named in highly cited researchers list this year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Six faculty members at the University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign are among several remarkable people who have been named to the 2021 Clarivate Analytics Highly Cited Researchers list.

According to officials, the list recognizes researchers who demonstrated significant influence in their chosen field of research through the publication of multiple highly cited papers during the past 10 years.

The highly cited Illinois researchers this year are materials science and engineering professor Axel Hoffmann, atmospheric sciences professor Atul Jain, crop sciences and plant biology professor Stephen Long, plant biology professor Donald Ort, and mechanical science and engineering professor Arend van der Zande. Ed Diener. A professor emeritus of psychology who passed away in April was also on this year’s list.

Hoffmann is a Founder Professor in materials science and engineering and a member of the Materials Research Laboratory. His research focuses on topics related to magnetism, such as spin transport, magnetization dynamics and biomedical applications. His work has contributed to the development of spintronics, electronic devices that harness electron spin for faster and more efficient computing.

Jain studies the interactions between climate and physical and biological processes, including land use, hydrology, energy and carbon and nitrogen cycles. His team has developed a global model-data integration framework that uses satellite and ground-based observations to study climate impacts at regional and global scales.

Long is the Stanley O. Ikenberry Chair of Crop Sciences and Plant Biology. He uses computational and bioengineering approaches to improve photosynthetic efficiency and works to address the effects of climate change on crop yields. Long has been recognized as a highly cited researcher every year since 2005.

Ort is the Robert Emerson Professor of Plant Biology and Crop Sciences at Illinois. His research focuses on improving photosynthesis and addresses crop responses to global change factors including increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide and temperature.

Van der Zande’s research focuses on the mechanics of nanostructures and leveraging the unique properties of nanomaterials for next-generation technologies like biosensors, quantum systems and wearable electronics.

Diener was a social psychologist and a leader in the field of positive psychology, which focuses on the factors promoting happiness and well-being. He was a co-author of hundreds of articles on the subject of well-being.