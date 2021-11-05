6 people hurt after car accident on Route 45

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 were dispatched to US Route 45 Thursday afternoon for a reported crash.

According to officers, a car (Unit 2) was traveling northbound on US Route 45 when another car (Unit 1) was turning from 2400 N onto US Route 45. Unit 1 pulled into the path of Unit 2. Unit 2 struck the driver’s side of Unit 1, causing Unit 1 to overturn. Three adults and two juveniles from Unit 2 and one adult from Unit 1 were quickly taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information will be released at this time.