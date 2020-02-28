6 Central seniors are skilled, scholarship-earning artists

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Six Central High School students have bragging rights they know a thing or two about art.

As part of the 8th Annual Illinois High School Art Exhibition (IHSAE) they now have a chance to showcase their art and compete for more than $88 million in college scholarships. The Senior Scholarship Exhibition is one of the state’s largest and most influential student scholarship exhibitions which includes artists from more than 100 state high schools.

IHSAE receives more than 300 senior portfolio submissions, totaling more than 6,000 individual works for scholarship review. Once the review is complete, artwork for exhibition is selected on the basis of scholarship offers. All students awarded at least one scholarship are considered part of the exhibition.

Two of Central’s six will have their artwork displayed at the Senior Show, which runs March 2 – April 4, at the Bridgeport Art Center outside Chicago. They are Frances Anderson and Anya Shannon.

The six student-artists have received a total of more than $782,000 in scholarship offers.

Frances Anderson

Audrey Carswell

Steven Cho

Toby Gerard

Mason Hutton

Anya Shannon