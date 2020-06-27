6/26/20 WCIA 3 News at 10

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- An area attorney is offering a scholarship in memory of his grandmother and her career as a third- and fourth-grade teacher in central Illinois.

Applications are now open for the Mary Rohrscheib Teaching Scholarship. "Growing up with Mary as a grandmother, was a life-long lesson in kindness, curiosity, and generosity. She never stopped learning and never stopped teaching," said Josh Rohrscheib, attorney with Rohrscheib Law.