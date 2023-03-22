SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for tips in reference to thousands of dollars worth of damaged fiber optic wire in Springfield.

Drew Szabados, Crime Stoppers Coordinator for Sangamon and Menard counties, said a large amount of fiber optic wire was damaged in two different incidents, costing around $55,000 collectively. Photos of the damage can be seen on the Crime Stoppers website.

Police said the first incident happened on March 10 in the 3700 block of Camp Butler Rd. The second incident happened between March 14-15 at the City Water Light and Power substation at 3600 Ridgley Rd.

If you can identify the suspect/suspects, you are advised to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers website, or use the P3 mobile app. Officials said if your information results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers