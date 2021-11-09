503(c) to donate computers to Boys and Girls Club

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois will receive a special donation on Wednesday from the Heart of Wes Barr, a local 503(c) organization.

The Heart of Wes Barr will donate 12 computers to the Club in a presentation at 3 p.m. The computers are intended for use by children to finish schoolwork and for other activities.

The Heart of Wes Barr was founded in 2019 after the sudden death of Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr. Barr often contributed to social service agencies and charitable organizations that help the less fortunate, and the organization was founded to continue Barr’s legacy of giving and to keep his memory alive.