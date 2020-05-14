5 arrests in separate incidents

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Five men face various charges in separate incidents.

23-year old Jase Sheets, of Charleston, is accused of delivery of a controlled substance. Sheets was arrested about 1:10 pm, Wednesday, in the 100-block of Swords Drive.

Police responded to the BP Gas Station at 100 Miller Road for an unresponsive female in need of medical attention due to an overdose. Authorities say an investigation and confession by Sheets determined he helped deliver heroin to the victim.



Jase Sheets & Malcolm Hoskins



18-year old Malcolm Hoskins, of Charleston, is accused of delivery of a controlled substance. He was arrested about 4:05 pm, Wednesday, in the 700-block of Grant Avenue.

Authorities served a search warrant at Hoskins’ residence after learning he had delivered heroin to the woman who was reported unresponsive earlier in the day. More than 17-grams of fentanyl-laced heroin and $1,600 cash was also seized during the search.

First responders gave the woman Narcan and revived her.

61-year old Angel Gauna, of Gays, is accused of domestic battery. Police say about 8:50 am, Tuesday, Gauna threw a drill at a woman and hit her in the arm during an argument in the 1800-block of Lafayette Avenue.

Angel Gauna

29-year old Regginald Russell, of Cicero, is also accused of domestic battery. Police arrested Russell about 4:40 am, Wednesday, in the 1800-block of South 9th Street, for shoving and scratching a woman.

Regginald Russell

29-year old Sebastian Henry is accused of battery. Authorities arrested him about 11:15 pm, Wednesday, in the 600-block of Marshall Avenue. Authorities say Henry pushed a woman into a porch.