5 arrested for robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people, including a juvenile, were arrested and face various charges after reports of a burglary. All suspects are from the area.

Police responded to an apartment complex at 10 Basil Way, about 10:20 pm, Tuesday. A group of masked men arrived at the complex, battered a resident, entered the victim’s apartment and took several pieces of electronic equipment.

An investigation led authorities to an apartment complex where the suspect vehicle was located. A search of 818 East Washington, Apt. 2, led police to recover the stolen property, as well as drugs and two handguns.

Those arrested are:

Roger Mendiola, 19: Robbery and possession of firearm without FOID (2 counts)

Madison Goin, 18: Robbery

Tyrel Jackson, 18: Robbery

Tremayne Stancle, 18: Robbery

Juvenile male, 17: Robbery

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspects, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

(309) 828 – 1111

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 – 8888

Detective Melton

(309) 434 – 2537