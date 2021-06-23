48 Hours of Peace will start on Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group in Champaign is trying to combat gun-violence in the area.

They’re holding an event this weekend to help fight gun violence in Champaign-Urbana.

48 Hours of Peace will start Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Douglass Park Amphitheater.

On Saturday, there will be an event for teenagers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They’ll also be joining outreach group HVNT for its block party.

That’s from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crystal Lake.

Organizers say they wanted to create a multi-faith event.

They hope it will bring peace in the community and provide a time to pray.

“I found in big events like this 48 hours of peace, 40 days of peace, that being present in the community brings peace at least while we’re there,” said James Fielder, a pastor in Champaign. “And hopefully we leave a godly presence as well to compel people to stop shooting.”

In case of rain, Friday’s event will be at Bethel AME Church. That’s located on East Park Street in Champaign. It will still start at 6 p.m.