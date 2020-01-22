4 separate arrests with meth in common

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people face charges including possession of methamphetamine after police made separate arrests.

50-year old Gary Berresford was arrested about 3:45 am, Saturday, in the area of 26th and Pine. An officer stopped to help Berresford who was working on his bicycle in the intersection. The officer found Berresford was wanted on a Cumberland County warrant and in possession of methamphetamine.

38-year old Nicholas Degironne was arrested about 1:30 am, Sunday, in the 600-block of North 18th Street. In addition to the charge for possession of methamphetamine, he faces additional charges of domestic battery after allegedly choking a woman and possession of a controlled substance for having prescription medication without a prescription.

38-year old Sara Hudson was arrested about 12:30 pm, Saturday, in the 500-block of Broadway. Authorities say, in addition to the charge of possession of methamphetamine, she was also taken into custody for a Coles County arrest warrant.

Berresford, Degironne and Hudson are all from Mattoon.

34-year Eric Jarvis, of Redmon, was arrested about 10:50 pm, Monday, in the 200-block of North 19th Street. Police say Jarvis fled on foot when an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop. Jarvis was also charged with driving while license suspended, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance for having prescription medication without a prescription in addition to the charge for methamphetamine possession.

