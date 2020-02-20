Breaking News
School bus stopped & searched when student displays airsoft pellet gun

4 men hold up dollar store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
armed robbery_-3801942102063103448

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating an armed robbery. It happened about 9:40 pm, Wednesday, at Family Dollar, in the 1200-block of East Main Street.

Employees say four men entered the store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. At least one was armed with a handgun. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash as well as cigarettes and cigars before running eastbound from the area. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers
(217) 446 – TIPS
Danville Police Department
(217) 431 – 2250

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.