4 men hold up dollar store

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating an armed robbery. It happened about 9:40 pm, Wednesday, at Family Dollar, in the 1200-block of East Main Street.

Employees say four men entered the store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. At least one was armed with a handgun. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash as well as cigarettes and cigars before running eastbound from the area. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250