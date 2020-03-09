4 hurt when car sideswipes semi

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were taken to a hospital in Indiana after an accident involving a car and semi. It happened about 7:40 am, Monday, on I-70 eastbound, about 1/2 mile west of Martinsville.

Authorities say 22-year old Shyrique Pyfrom was driving while fatigued when the Toyota Camry drifted into the side of a semi tractor trailer truck driven by 51-year old Jeffrey Herbig, of Hillsboro, Mo.

Three teenagers in Pyfrom’s vehicle; 19-year old Damien Morris, 18-year old Kayja Barbour and 18-year old Jason Rushton, all of Columbus, Ohio, were hurt. None were wearing seatbelts.

All sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Pyfrom was cited with improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failing to wear seatbelts.