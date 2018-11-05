4-H members applauded for successful year

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) -- 4-H wrapped up the year with a celebration.

Champaign County 4-H members and their families celebrated a year of success.

Individual members were recognized for their achievements.

The organization helped kids learn leadership and communication skills.

They're able to do that as they work on projects and help with community service.

"Our 4H club members get leadership opportunities through their club by becoming officers so every year they elect club officers like president, vice president and it's up to the kids to actually lead their community 4-H club so it gives them leadership opportunities that they may not have had before," says Champaign County 4-H Youth Development Educator, Myla Munro.

4-H looks forward to more kids getting involved.

It costs $20 for kids age 8 to 18 to enroll for the year.

For more information, click here.

