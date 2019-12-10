4 arrested for attempted armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested four males in connection to an attempted armed robbery that took place in a Boost Mobile.

It happened Friday, December 6 around 10:55 a.m. at 2112 South MacArthur Boulevard.

A clerk at Boost Mobile reported that two males entered the store, one carrying a firearm.

The clerk became alarmed and ran out of the store, then the suspects also ran out too.

Shortly after the attempted robbery, Charles White arrived at HSHS St. John’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Police say White had arrived in a vehicle with three other males and that those subjects in the vehicle had been involved in the attempted armed robbery from earlier.

They also say that while the suspects were fleeing the scene, one of them had accidentally shot White.

White, 18, and the three other subjects who are all juveniles, were arrested for attempted armed robbery.

Additionally, two of the juveniles were arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information concerning these or other incidents is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.