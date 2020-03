This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Health officials say a third person in the state who tested positive for COVID-19 is hospitalized in isolation while awaiting confirmation of test results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.











The Illinois and Cook County Departments of Public Health made the announcement in a joint statement Saturday night. Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday two patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 had made a full recovery.