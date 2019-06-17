3rd murder suspect turns self in

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The third, and final, suspect in a murder turned himself into police Monday morning.

18-year old Scott Allen is being held on $3 million bond.

Last week, 20-year old Amari McNabb was arrested and 18-year old Exodus Hebert was served with a homicide warrant while in police custody on unrelated charges.

All are accused in the April 2 murder of Juan Nash.

Allen and Hebert are both from Bloomington; McNabb is from Country Club Hills. McNabb and Hebert are both being held on $2 million bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

(309) 828-1111

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 – 8888

Detective Jared Bierbaum jbierbaum@cityblm.org

(309) 434 – 2807