3rd murder suspect turns self in

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The third, and final, suspect in a murder turned himself into police Monday morning.
18-year old Scott Allen is being held on $3 million bond.
Last week, 20-year old Amari McNabb was arrested and 18-year old Exodus Hebert was served with a homicide warrant while in police custody on unrelated charges.
All are accused in the April 2 murder of Juan Nash.
Allen and Hebert are both from Bloomington; McNabb is from Country Club Hills. McNabb and Hebert are both being held on $2 million bond.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.
McLean County Crime Stoppers
(309) 828-1111
Bloomington Police Department
(309) 820 – 8888
Detective Jared Bierbaum jbierbaum@cityblm.org
(309) 434 – 2807