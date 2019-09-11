36th annual Special Olympics approaching

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2019 Special Olympics Family Festival is taking place Saturday, September 21, at Lake Land College. More than 600 Special Olympic athletes and 1,200 volunteers enjoy a day of games, activities, fun and friendship.

There is an opening ceremony, parade and performances in addition to non-competitive games and activities. Athletes from around the state come to take part in the annual event in its 36th year.

