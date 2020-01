SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was sentenced to 35-years in prison after pleading guilty to the class X felony of home invasion.

28-year old Victor Puckett faced up to 60 years if he had gone to trial, which was scheduled for January 27, and been convicted.

Authorities say the crime happened in February 2018 when Puckett beat three elderly victims inside a residence near Sangamon Avenue.