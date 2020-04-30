3 sought in commercial burglary

COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities want help solving a commercial burglary. It happened about 3:20 am, Monday, April 27, at Rocket Stop, in the 2800-block of South MacArthur.

Three people forced their way into the business and stole tobacco products. The first suspect is described as a female, white, who wore a royal blue sweatshirt with a large symbol on the front, gray sweatpants, white shoes, a mask and purple gloves.

The second suspect is described as male, black, who wore a charcoal gray sweatshirt, dark pants, white shoes, a white mask and gloves.

The third suspect is of unknown gender or race, who wore a dark blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, green Nike shoes, a mask and gloves. The suspects ran away on foot eastbound.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

