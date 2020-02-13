3 seniors up for National Merit Scholarship recognition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Unit 4 high school seniors have been nominated as part of approximately 15,000 finalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Anushka Angrawal and Min-Seung Kang attend Centennial High School while Davin Yoo attends Central. Each will receive a Certificate of Merit and a chance at one of 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.

Anushka Angrawal

Min-Seung Kang

Winners are chosen from the finalist group based on abilities, skills and accomplishments using a variety of information to evaluate the candidate’s academic record, activities and leadership, the finalist’s own essay and a high school official’s written recommendation.







Honorees will be notified between March and June they’ve been selected to receive the award.