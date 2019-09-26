3 NEWS NOW: Students learn virtual reality up close

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Students and professors at the University of Illinois looked into the future of the classroom today.

Not with a time machine, but with a virtual reality helmet. The Grainger Engineering Library hosted over 30 guests, teaching them how VR and education can go together.

They learned the technology specifics and even got to try the gear in a video game. Workshop organizer Alex Cabada says they wanted to prepare them for what’s next.

“They’re becoming increasingly integrated into the curriculum of higher education so we wanted to make sure we don’t create this marginalized community of students inadvertently,” says Cabada. “So the library is a natural instructor in these areas. We’re always involved with technology’s and providing access to it.”

VR tech is already being used in some UI classrooms. Cabada hopes with more support from the university VR labs could be just as common as computer labs. He did not have regular access to this tech as a first generation American. Now he wants to make sure everyone has access to it.

“We barely had computer labs while I was in the Chicago Public School system,” says Cabada. “So I wanted to sure that students currently, especially with the proliferation of this technology, that they have access to it. So it’s a personal passion of mine.”

The library says they will have more workshops for VR and 3D printing later on in the semester.