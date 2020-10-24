3 News at 6:00 – October 24, 2020

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- People of all ages came together at the Brookens center for the "get out and vote" event put on by First Followers. The go mad group within first followers were the ones who put the event on. Kahriyah Mitchell is one of the organizers of the event but also a first time voter and she wants to make sure young people know who they're voting for. "A lot of older people I don't want to say underestimate younger people but they don't understand that we can have voices too and it's important to us, so I just wanted to shine light on that "Leaders in the community also took turns speaking.

County clerk Aaron Ammons hopes his story can help educate. "In the past having a felony conviction knowing all the hardships that individuals experience and all the misinformation that we receive when you're going through process of trying to get an expungement". He also reminded people at the event that they do have the right. "In Illinois individuals who have felony convictions can vote whether they're on probation or parole as long as they are not incarcerated in a penal institution they can vote". After listening to speakers everyone headed to the polls to register and vote.