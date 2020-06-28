3 News at 6:00 – June 27, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed the third victim of the Bunn-O-Matic shooting died Saturday afternoon.

She and two co-workers, 25-year-old Christopher Aumiller and 61-year-old William "Bill" Gibbons, were shot Friday. Aumiller and Gibbons were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, a 54-year-old, was taken to St. John's Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m.