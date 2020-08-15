Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
Top Stories
3 News at 6:00 – August 15, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Farmers market collects donations for school supplies
Public library receives grant to help students learn about careers
Public health officials announce 1,828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19
Virginia Theatre postpones future shows
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Sunny End to Weekend
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: A Few Storms Saturday, Sunny After That
LIVE STORM COVERAGE
Video
Fast Moving Line of Dangerous Storms Expected this Afternoon
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Top Stories
Sabers getting back into the swing of things
Video
Top Stories
IDPH approves 2020-21 modified calendar for IHSA sports
Video
Whitman gets ‘back to work’ in pursuit of playing sports again
Video
OVC postpones fall sports, EIU will not pursue non-conference football games despite opportunity to play
Video
Tamas, Rayfield keeping mental side of postponement front and center with players
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
“Spinster” and “The Secret: Dare to Dream” now streaming
Video
Top Stories
Books and art supply sale with Springfield Art Association
Video
Top Stories
Pam Powell interviews Gabe Polsky from RED PENGUINS
Rickey Allen Meredith on CI Stage
Video
All seasons sale with One Week Boutique
Video
RE-BATH: Affordable and quick bathroom remodel options
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
3 News at 6:00 – August 15, 2020
Local News
Posted:
Aug 15, 2020 / 06:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 15, 2020 / 06:43 PM CDT
Fill out my
online form
.