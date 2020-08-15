3 News at 6:00 – August 15, 2020

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- The Danville farmers market is giving back to the community. They host a community group each week, and today it was Crosspoint human services. Crosspoint helps kids that come from an abusive household. They often have to go to a new school but don't have any supplies. People were able to donate school supplies, money, and backpacks for all ages.

The market manager Susan Franklin sees the impact these supplies can have on kids. "It gives them courage a new beginning they're already scared they're in a situation where everything has changed for them a new school, a new home, a new family, a new place and this gives them some degree of comfort in a new situation."