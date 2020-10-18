3 News at 5:30: October 18, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The gift of life registry held a bone marrow drive at the University of Illinois, and students swabbed their mouths to see if they could be someone's match. Doctors would then be able to draw marrow from your pelvic bone during a surgery while under anesthesia.

Campus ambassador Courtney Ketchum says it's important to teach college students about donating, because they're at the prime age. "We're really trying to recruit as many people as possible for the bone marrow donor registry and the ideal age group is 18 to 35 year olds so college students are very ideal group fror this". Organizers are also trying to recruit a wider range of donors from different ethnicities to increase the number of potential matches for patients who need bone marrow.