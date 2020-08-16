3 News at 5:30 – August 16, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Many think of August as going back to school, but it's also Black-owned business month. Mila Fuller, owner of Nothing but Bundt cakes in Champaign, talks about why it's important to have a month highlighting black-owned businesses. "I think marketing and the exposure helps get the word out, and as a result, we get to meet more people and make those connections."

A bundt cake is a cake baked in the shape of a donut. They have various flavors ranging from red velvet to confetti. But, Fuller realized she was doing more than providing people with a tasty treat at her soft opening. "Now to understand that there are children, young adults, and adults that are inspired by this, and there's a role I can play now and educate the community about what this process looks like.", said Fuller.