3 News at 10:00

If you're looking for a bright spot to your day, this might be it. One Central Illinois woman celebrated her 101st birthday on August 1st. Her name is Thelma McNussen, and at the top of her list is celebrating with family. She lives at Autumn Fields senior living in Savoy.

The team there helped make her birthday wish come true safely outside. She opened her gifts and promised there was a smile hiding behind her mask. Those at her senior living center said she's known for her sense of humor and infectious laugh. Thelma shared how she made it to this age.