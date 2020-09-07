3 News at 10:00 – September 6, 2020

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The coronavirus can make it harder to get together with family, especially with the elderly. But that didn’t stop one family in Gibson City from making the most out of a big birthday.

Eldon Christennson turned 90-years-old on Sunday morning. He was expecting a gathering and to see his family after he came home from Sunday Service, but he was surprised to have found up to 80 car loads of friends and family parading around his driveway for a socially distant surprise party.