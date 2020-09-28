3 News at 10:00 – September 27, 2020

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA)- One pastor is finding a way to share a little bit of her culture with her new hometown. Pastor Heju Nam held a drive-by dinner at homer united Methodist church. She just moved to homer from South Korea and wanted to share a part of her culture. People were able to drive by the church and pick up Korean steak and noodles. Nam says even though they're a small town, they're open to new experiences.

"This is a little rural town, but they are more than welcome for experience diversity and trying to embrace the difference, and beyond the differences, they still want to share the love and that what we are doing right here today.", said Nam. They served around 150 people today.