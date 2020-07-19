3 News at 10:00 – July 18, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- If you're trying to find ways to support local business owners in the food industry during the pandemic, look no further than the farmers markets across Central Illinois.

In Champaign, stands fill the Busy Bank parking lot every Tuesday from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. One of those belongs to Sugga Shaii's Sweets. And as it turns out, the origin story is as sweet as the desserts she sells.