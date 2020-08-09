3 News at 10:00 – August 8, 2020

Today marks the final day of national farmer's market week, which kicked off on August 2nd. The Farmers Market Coalition hopes the week brings attention to the benefits a farmers market can bring to a community. Some might be running on a tighter budget during the pandemic. Many markets, including Urbana's "Market at the Square," can help through the use of snap benefits.

Programs specialist HeatherAnn Layman says there's been a steady uptick in usage this season."If you come to our info tent and you cant take any amount you want up to $25 off of your link card we give back to you in wooden tokens to be spent here at our market and then we have another grant that allows us to match that so if you take 25 off of your link card, you'll get 50 dollars back to spend at the market." The Urbana farmers market will continue through October 31st on Saturdays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M.