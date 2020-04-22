$3 million bond for former UI officer charged w/sex crimes

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — A local man faces multiple charges for sex crimes.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested 48-year old Jerald Sandage. He’s being held on $750,000 bond for each of four warrants.

Authorities say Sandage is charged with five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and two counts of intimidation.

DCI, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, UIPD and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the investigation. Anyone with additional information in this case or any other crime is encouraged to call authorities.

Illinois State Police

(815) 844 – 1500 ext. 2321

(217) 278 – 5004