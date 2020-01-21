3 juveniles face multiple felony charges

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities say three juvenile males face charges after a break-in and vandalism to an area school. Sheriff’s deputies were called about 3 pm, Sunday, to Faith Bible Christian Academy, in the 300-block of Mary Street, in Rosamond.

The inside of the facility sustained damage to the security system, computers, trophy cases and a window. An undetermined amount of money as well as candy, drinks and the school van were stolen. Video footage showed the three suspects in the building about 12:40 am, Sunday. All three suspects admitted taking part in the incident; two are enrolled as students.

Some stolen property was recovered including the van. All three face multiple felony charges and are being held in a juvenile detention center until their first court appearance before a judge.