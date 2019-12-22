3 injured in late night fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department is investigating a structure fire that left 3 people injured.

The fire happened in a home at 9 Sherwood Court, Saturday, December 21, at 11:17 p.m. Fire crews extinguished the fire that had heavily damaged the home.

The cause of this fire is still being investigated.

Two occupants of the home were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, one was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and a fourth was not injured.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan.

Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.