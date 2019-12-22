Breaking News
Crews searching for fisherman who fell through ice
Sign Up Now
Text WCIA to 999777 will receive a greeting and a link to signup at any of the six locations for Gift of Life Blood Drive on December 27th

3 injured in late night fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
house fire generic_8250757653090026802

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department is investigating a structure fire that left 3 people injured.

The fire happened in a home at 9 Sherwood Court, Saturday, December 21, at 11:17 p.m. Fire crews extinguished the fire that had heavily damaged the home.

The cause of this fire is still being investigated.

Two occupants of the home were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, one was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and a fourth was not injured.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan.  

Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.