3 homes hit by gunfire; no one hurt

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting. It happened about 5:40 pm, Saturday, near the intersection of Florida and Cottage Grove.

Police found 18 shell casings and one live round of ammunition in the 1700-block of South Cottage Grove. Three homes, about a block north of the shooting, were struck by gunfire. Even though people were in those homes at the time, no one was hurt.

Numerous witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a suspect described a male, black, under 30-years old flee the scene in a dark-colored SUV, followed by a gold-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com