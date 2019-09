UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Three UI students face charges after admitting to stealing bicycles.

Police arrested William Lim, 19, Daniel Shin, 20, and Joel Chiang, about 2 am, Tuesday, in the 700-block of South Mathews.

Authorities say the three were on the Quad when an officer noticed one of the men trying to cut a bicycle lock with bolt cutters.

The men were also in possession of two bicycles they admitted stealing earlier in the evening.