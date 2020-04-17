2nd UI event hacked

BERLIN, GERMANY – DECEMBER 28: A participant sits with a laptop computer as he attends the annual Chaos Communication Congress of the Chaos Computer Club at the Berlin Congress Center on December 28, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. The Chaos Computer Club is Europe’s biggest network of computer hackers and its annual congress draws up to […]

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An online teleconferencing forum was hacked about 7:50 pm, Monday. It’s at least the second time it’s happened during a UI event.

The first report involved hackers making racist statements during a virtual workshop, Friday, April 3. More than 200 students were online at the time.

During Monday’s event, hackers brandished knives and demanded money. In the earlier incident, officials say they did not know how the offenders gained access but university leaders didn’t believe the offenders were affiliated with the university.

It’s not known if the incidents are related.