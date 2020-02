KANSAS, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s off to state for an area team. For the second straight year, the Tri-County Lady Titans are in the Final 4. Wednesday, there was a pep rally to send them off in style.

Students, teachers and community members cheered them on. At 29-and-5 for the season, they’ll have a rematch from last year’s tournament with Lanark Eastland, Friday morning at Redbird Arena.