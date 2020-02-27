2nd suspect in custody for 2018 murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A second man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation from 2018.

Police said 22-year old Michael Simmons was arrested for the murder of 18-year old Ricky Green of Urbana.

Authorities responded to the 100-block of Apricot Drive around midnight, March 23, 2018, for a report of shots fired. They found Green hurt. He died after being taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Last month, after an extensive investigation, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Simmons. He was taken into custody about 10 am, Thursday, without incident by U.S. Marshals Service and the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force. His bond is set at $1 million.

Simmons is the second suspect facing charges in Green’s murder. February 4, 2020, Micheal Chatman, 20, was arrested on February 4, 2020.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com