2nd suspect arrested in teen’s murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A second murder suspect is now in custody for last year’s shooting death of a 16-year old.

Police took 22-year old Jaquaveon Faust into custody about 12:30 pm, Thursday, in the 2000-block of North Mattis Avenue, without incident. He’s being held on $2 million bond for the August 28, 2018 murder of 16-year old David Sankey.

That evening, authorities responded to Paula Drive and Larkspur Lane about 8:30 pm, for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the teenager suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Last month, 19-year old Darrion White was arrested and also charged with Sankey’s murder. Authorities say despite the arrests, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

