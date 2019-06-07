Local News

2nd shooting suspect in court

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 03:31 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 03:37 PM CDT

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The second man charged in the shooting death of David Sankey was in court Friday.

22-year old Jaquaveon Faust is facing first-degree murder charges. Investigators say he fired the shot which killed David Sankey in August 2018.

Faust is planning to hire his own attorney. A public defender asked Faust's $2 million bond be reduced because he has "significant financial needs." Faust is registered at Parkland working towards his GED and lives with his father.

Faust has a criminal history. He was charged with theft in 2010, criminal damage to property in 2011, aggravated battery in 2014 and carrying a concealed weapon in 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. 

